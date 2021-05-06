Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $250.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Keane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 76.5% success rate. Keane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Affirm Holdings, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $320.87, which is a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $290.5B and has a P/E ratio of 70.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PYPL in relation to earlier this year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a digital payments platform that enables its customers to send and receive payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle and Hyperwallet products. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

