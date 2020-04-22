Paylocity (PCTY) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Christine Brown- April 22, 2020, 10:38 AM EDT

In a report issued on April 20, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Paylocity (PCTY). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 74.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paylocity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.92, a 53.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $150.73 and a one-year low of $66.99. Currently, Paylocity has an average volume of 539.2K.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.

