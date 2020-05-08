Paylocity (PCTY) Receives a Buy from Needham

Brian Anderson- May 8, 2020, 6:28 AM EDT

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Paylocity (PCTY), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Paylocity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Paylocity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $132 million and net profit of $5.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $107 million and had a net profit of $5.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts