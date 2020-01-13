Paylocity (PCTY) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained a Buy rating on Paylocity (PCTY) today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.36, close to its 52-week high of $133.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 71.0% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Q2 Holdings, and Pluralsight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paylocity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $133.69 and a one-year low of $61.30. Currently, Paylocity has an average volume of 295K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PCTY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.