Paylocity (PCTY) Gets a Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Christine Brown- May 8, 2020, 7:45 AM EDT

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Drew Kootman maintained a Buy rating on Paylocity (PCTY) today and set a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kootman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Kootman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Fiverr International, and Slack Technologies.

Paylocity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.89, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paylocity’s market cap is currently $6.51B and has a P/E ratio of 110.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.88.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts