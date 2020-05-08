Paylocity (PCTY) Gets a Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Drew Kootman maintained a Buy rating on Paylocity (PCTY) today and set a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kootman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Kootman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Fiverr International, and Slack Technologies.

Paylocity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.89, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Paylocity’s market cap is currently $6.51B and has a P/E ratio of 110.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.88.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.