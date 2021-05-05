Paycom (PAYC) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz assigned a Buy rating to Paycom (PAYC) today and set a price target of $475.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $354.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 76.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Coupa Software, and RingCentral.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paycom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $463.89, implying a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $471.08 and a one-year low of $233.27. Currently, Paycom has an average volume of 383.6K.

Incorporated in 1998, Oklahoma-based Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software services for small to mid-sized companies in the United States.