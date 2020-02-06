Paycom (PAYC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Paycom (PAYC) today and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $322.50, close to its 52-week high of $342.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 76.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, SPS Commerce, and Salesforce.

Paycom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $306.50, a -10.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $367.00 price target.

Based on Paycom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $39.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $31.39 million.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.