Paycom (PAYC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz assigned a Buy rating to Paycom (PAYC) today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $236.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 74.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

Paycom has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $258.77.

Paycom’s market cap is currently $13.92B and has a P/E ratio of 73.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.05.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.