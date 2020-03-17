Paycom (PAYC) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Paycom (PAYC), with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $196.27, close to its 52-week low of $174.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paycom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $307.23.

Paycom’s market cap is currently $11.55B and has a P/E ratio of 63.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.49.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.