Paya Holdings (PAYA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Credit Suisse gave Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Paya Holdings today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 59.2% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Paya Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.40, which is a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company, which seeks to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in March 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

