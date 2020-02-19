Pattern Energy (PEGI) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pattern Energy (PEGI), with a price target of $26.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.86, close to its 52-week high of $28.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 75.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Pattern Energy with a $26.77 average price target.

Based on Pattern Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and GAAP net loss of $51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.85 million.

Pattern Energy Group, Inc. is an independent power company, which owns and operates wind and solar power facilities sales contracts. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Chile. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.