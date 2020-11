Passage Bio (PASG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Passage Bio (PASG) today and set a price target of $32.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 52.0% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

Passage Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Passage Bio, Inc. operates as a genetic medicines company. It focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders with limited or no approved treatment options. The company assembles a portfolio of genetic medicine products, which includes PBGM01 for the treatment of GM1, PBFT02 for the treatment of FTD and PBKR03 for the treatment of Krabbe disease. Passage Bio was founded by Stephen P. Squinto, Tadataka Yamada, David A. Socks, Aditya Kohli, and James M. Wilson in July 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.