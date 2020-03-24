Passage Bio (PASG) Initiated with a Buy at Cowen & Co.

Passage Bio (PASG) received a Buy rating from Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Orchard Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Passage Bio is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Based on Passage Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.82 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PASG in relation to earlier this year.

Passage Bio, Inc. operates as a genetic medicines company. It focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders with limited or no approved treatment options.