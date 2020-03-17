Party City Holdco (PRTY) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Party City Holdco (PRTY), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Party City Holdco is a Hold with an average price target of $1.00, a 90.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Party City Holdco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $269 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $98.33 million.

Party City Holdco, Inc. engages in the provision of supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the Wholesale, and Retail segments.