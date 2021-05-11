PARTS iD (ID) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on PARTS iD (ID) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Viant Technology.

PARTS iD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

