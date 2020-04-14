Parsons (PSN) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Hold rating on Parsons (PSN) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.13.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 75.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Leidos Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Parsons is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.25.

Based on Parsons’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion and net profit of $13.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $929 million and had a net profit of $7.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PSN in relation to earlier this year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The company delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers. Its projects include airports, bridges, chemical demilitarization, dams, energy generation facilities, environmental remediation and restoration, homeland defense, hospitals, missile defense, pharmaceutical plants, ports, public works, rail systems, roads, schools and universities, water distribution, and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded by Ralph Monroe Parsons on June 12, 1944 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.