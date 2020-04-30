Parsley Energy (PE) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Parsley Energy (PE), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.8% and a 31.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Parsley Energy with a $13.12 average price target.

Parsley Energy’s market cap is currently $3.86B and has a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PE in relation to earlier this year.

Parsley Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its portfolio includes Midland and Southern Delaware basin. The company was founded by Bryan Sheffield, Mike Hinson, and Paul Treadwell in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.