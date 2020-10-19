Parsley Energy (PE) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Parsley Energy (PE) on October 16 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.6% and a 29.9% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Parsley Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33, which is a 45.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.13 and a one-year low of $3.92. Currently, Parsley Energy has an average volume of 7.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Bryan Sheffield, the EC of PE sold 900,000 shares for a total of $10,674,000.

Parsley Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its portfolio includes Midland and Southern Delaware basin. The company was founded by Bryan Sheffield, Mike Hinson, and Paul Treadwell in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.