Parker Hannifin (PH) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Parker Hannifin (PH), with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $237.65, close to its 52-week high of $239.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Parker Hannifin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $245.64, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $277.00 price target.

Parker Hannifin’s market cap is currently $30.65B and has a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PH in relation to earlier this year.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers. The Aerospace Systems segment supplies aftermarket services, commercial transports, engines, helicopters, military aircraft, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company was founded by Arthur L. Parker in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.