Parker Hannifin (PH) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating on Parker Hannifin (PH) today and set a price target of $236.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.35, close to its 52-week low of $138.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 52.7% success rate. Cook covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, MasTec, and Fluor.

Parker Hannifin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $210.43.

Parker Hannifin’s market cap is currently $20.55B and has a P/E ratio of 15.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PH in relation to earlier this year.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems.