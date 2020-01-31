Parker Hannifin (PH) Gets a Hold Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup analyst Timothy Thein maintained a Hold rating on Parker Hannifin (PH) today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $205.15, close to its 52-week high of $212.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Thein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 60.9% success rate. Thein covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Parker Hannifin with a $209.64 average price target, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Based on Parker Hannifin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $204 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $312 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PH in relation to earlier this year.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems.