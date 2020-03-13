Parker Hannifin (PH) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Parker Hannifin (PH), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.40, close to its 52-week low of $126.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.8% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Parker Hannifin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $210.43, a 54.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $236.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $215.94 and a one-year low of $126.19. Currently, Parker Hannifin has an average volume of 1.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PH in relation to earlier this year.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems.