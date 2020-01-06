Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Receives a Buy from Nomura

Nomura analyst Brian Dobson maintained a Buy rating on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) on January 2 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Dobson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Marriot Vacations.

Park Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

The company has a one-year high of $33.02 and a one-year low of $21.68. Currently, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 2.46M.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments.

