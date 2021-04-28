Parex Resources (PARXF) Receives a Buy from Haywood

Haywood analyst Christopher Jones maintained a Buy rating on Parex Resources (PARXF) yesterday and set a price target of C$32.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.98.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Parex Resources with a $24.54 average price target, a 35.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

Based on Parex Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $167 million and net profit of $56.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $290 million and had a net profit of $87.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PARXF in relation to earlier this year.

Parex Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Its operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.