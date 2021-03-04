Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on February 25, Ami Fadia from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals with a $17.00 average price target, representing a 135.8% upside. In a report issued on February 25, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.02 million and GAAP net loss of $25.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.97 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.37 million.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections. The company was founded by Walter Gilbert and Stuart B. Levy in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.