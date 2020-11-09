Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 37.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67.

The company has a one-year high of $6.72 and a one-year low of $2.50. Currently, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 542.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRTK in relation to earlier this year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections. The company was founded by Walter Gilbert and Stuart B. Levy in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

