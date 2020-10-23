Paramount Resources (PRMRF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at National Bank

Paramount Resources (PRMRF) received a Hold rating and a C$3.00 price target from National Bank analyst Dan Payne yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Payne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 61.0% success rate. Payne covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Whitecap Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paramount Resources with a $2.05 average price target, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Paramount Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $113 million and GAAP net loss of $75.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $209 million and had a GAAP net loss of $121 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.