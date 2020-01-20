Paramount Resources (PRMRF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF) today and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 45.0% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Birchcliff Energy.

Paramount Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.93.

The company has a one-year high of $7.42 and a one-year low of $3.63. Currently, Paramount Resources has an average volume of 7,710.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.