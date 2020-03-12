Paramount Resources (PRMRF) Got Some Bad News

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James downgraded Paramount Resources (PRMRF) to Sell, with a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.05, close to its 52-week low of $1.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Canadian Natural, and Pembina Pipeline.

Paramount Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.16.

The company has a one-year high of $7.06 and a one-year low of $1.05. Currently, Paramount Resources has an average volume of 11.61K.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.