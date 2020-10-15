Paramount Resources (PRMRF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF) on October 13 and set a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paramount Resources is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.77, which is a -8.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$3.00 price target.

Based on Paramount Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $113 million and GAAP net loss of $75.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $209 million and had a GAAP net loss of $121 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.