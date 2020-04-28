Paramount Group (PGRE) Receives a Hold from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Omotayo Okusanya from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Group (PGRE), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Okusanya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Okusanya covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paramount Group with a $12.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Paramount Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $190 million and GAAP net loss of $50.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $191 million and had a net profit of $5.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PGRE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.