Paramount Group (PGRE) Receives a Hold from Evercore ISI

In a report issued on April 30, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Group (PGRE), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.61, close to its 52-week high of $10.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 57.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Eastgroup Properties, and Brandywine Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paramount Group is a Hold with an average price target of $10.90, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Paramount Group’s market cap is currently $2.32B and has a P/E ratio of -86.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.