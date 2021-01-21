Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) received a Hold rating and a EUR33.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Baptiste de Leudeville on January 19. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #1477 out of 7243 analysts.

Paragon ID SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.05.

Paragon ID SA’s market cap is currently $66.46M and has a P/E ratio of -10.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.59.

Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags and other track and trace solutions.