Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Johan Eliason maintained a Hold rating on Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) on November 18 and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 40.9% success rate. Eliason covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Energy, Siemens AG, and Cargotec.

Paragon ID SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $39.19.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags and other track and trace solutions.