Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on March 23, Douglas Lindahl from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Paragon ID SA (PAGDF), with a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Lindahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Siemens Energy, and Siemens AG.

Paragon ID SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.35.

Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags and other track and trace solutions.