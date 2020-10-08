Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on October 6, Marcus Almerud from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Paragon ID SA (PAGDF), with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Almerud is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 47.4% success rate. Almerud covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens AG, Sulzer AG, and Cargotec.

Paragon ID SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.71.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.84 and a one-year low of $33.84. Currently, Paragon ID SA has an average volume of 156.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags and other track and trace solutions.