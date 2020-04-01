Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 29, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.10, close to its 52-week low of $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 39.1% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Marathon Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Par Pacific Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.33.

Par Pacific Holdings’ market cap is currently $380.6M and has a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PARR in relation to earlier this year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following three segments: Refining, Retail and Logistics. The Refining segment involves the production of sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.