Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on June 10, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 69.2% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Par Pacific Holdings with a $17.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.18 and a one-year low of $5.91. Currently, Par Pacific Holdings has an average volume of 509.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PARR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following three segments: Refining, Retail and Logistics. The Refining segment involves the production of sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.