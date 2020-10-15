Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on October 13, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.56, close to its 52-week low of $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Marathon Petroleum, and Delek US Holdings.

Par Pacific Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $8.33.

Based on Par Pacific Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $515 million and GAAP net loss of $40.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.41 billion and had a net profit of $28.17 million.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following three segments: Refining, Retail and Logistics. The Refining segment involves the production of sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.