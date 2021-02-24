Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) on February 22 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.65, close to its 52-week high of $19.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Equitrans Midstream, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Par Pacific Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $17.25, a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Par Pacific Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $690 million and GAAP net loss of $14.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.4 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $83.89 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following three segments: Refining, Retail and Logistics. The Refining segment involves the production of sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.