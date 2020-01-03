Papa John’s International (PZZA) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh maintained a Buy rating on Papa John’s International (PZZA) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.80, close to its 52-week high of $65.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 74.7% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin’ Brands, and McDonald’s.

Papa John’s International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.91.

Based on Papa John’s International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $385K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.85 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PZZA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, John Schnatter, a Major Shareholder at PZZA sold 104,639 shares for a total of $6,251,803.

Papa John’s International, Inc. engages in the management and franchising pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising and International Operations.