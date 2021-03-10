Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 56.4% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.90 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has an average volume of 68.24K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne drybulk logistics and transportation services. It operates a fleet of Supramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.