Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 55.0% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pangaea Logistics Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ market cap is currently $128.4M and has a P/E ratio of -142.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PANL in relation to earlier this year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne drybulk logistics and transportation services. It operates a fleet of Supramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.