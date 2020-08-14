Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Howard Kim- August 14, 2020, 7:55 AM EDT

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.4% and a 36.8% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pangaea Logistics Solutions with a $5.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $95.88 million and GAAP net loss of $6.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.54 million and had a net profit of $3.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne drybulk logistics and transportation services. It operates a fleet of Supramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts