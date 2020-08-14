Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.4% and a 36.8% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pangaea Logistics Solutions with a $5.50 average price target.

Based on Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $95.88 million and GAAP net loss of $6.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.54 million and had a net profit of $3.7 million.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne drybulk logistics and transportation services. It operates a fleet of Supramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.