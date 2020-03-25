Pan American Silver (PAAS) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.6% and a 27.3% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pretium Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pan American Silver is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.27.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pan American Silver’s market cap is currently $3.55B and has a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.31.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.