Palomar Holdings (PLMR) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan maintained a Buy rating on Palomar Holdings (PLMR) today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Regan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Regan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and The ONE Group Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Palomar Holdings with a $60.00 average price target.

Palomar Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.19B and has a P/E ratio of 103.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLMR in relation to earlier this year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. It focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington, and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. The firm offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.