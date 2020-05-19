Palo Alto Networks (PANW): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks (PANW), with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $226.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 58.8% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Pegasystems.

Palo Alto Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $219.18, a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Northland Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $274.00 price target.

Based on Palo Alto Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $817 million and GAAP net loss of $73.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $711 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 01, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

