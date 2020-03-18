Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Palo Alto Networks (PANW), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.56, close to its 52-week low of $133.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Palo Alto Networks with a $236.15 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $251.11 and a one-year low of $133.84. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has an average volume of 1.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PANW in relation to earlier this year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan.