PagerDuty (PD) Initiated with a Buy at Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness initiated coverage with a Buy rating on PagerDuty (PD) and a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.76.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 77.0% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

PagerDuty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50.

The company has a one-year high of $48.73 and a one-year low of $12.33. Currently, PagerDuty has an average volume of 1.58M.

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.