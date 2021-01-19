PAE (PAE) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 74.8% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PAE with a $13.00 average price target.

PAE’s market cap is currently $860.6M and has a P/E ratio of 53.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.52.

PAE, Inc. provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. Its services include business process solutions, counter-threat solutions, infrastructure and logistics, intelligence solutions, international logistics and stabilization, readiness and sustainment team, claims processing, immigration, identity and verification, litigation support, records and mail management, and shared services and contact centres. The company is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.